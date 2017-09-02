Providence Wins Silver Pool, Malibu Wins Championship at Inaugural Providence Tournament

Girls Volleyball

Nine Central Coast schools girls volleyball teams competed in the inaugural Providence Tournament at Westmont College on Saturday.

The tourney format sees the top three teams playing in a championship playoff, the middle three in a silver pool, and the final three in a consolation pool.

Host school Providence took down Dunn 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 and fell to Santa Paula 25-15, 25-12 to earn a spot in the silver pool. The Patriots fell to Coastal Christian 26-24 in the first match of the playoffs but defeated Brethren Christian 25-16 to win the pool.

Malibu, St. Joseph's, and Santa Paula each advanced to the championship pool, with Malibu eventually winning the tournament after defeating Santa Paula 25-12 and St. Joseph's in the finals 25-15.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.