Providence Wins Valley Christian Academy Tournament Behind Bella Madrigal

Girls Basketball

The Providence girls basketball team played strong defense and took down Coastal Christian 46-26 on Saturday to capture the Valley Christian Academy Tournament title.

Sophomore Bella Madrigal was named tournament MVP, leading all athletes in points and rebounds. Senior Monika Lopez was named to the All-Tournament Team.

"With all the distractions we have faced with the Thomas Fire, player evacuations, and lack of practice these past couple weeks they have really stayed focused and mentally tough," explained assistant coach Manny Murillo. "Tonight they exuded great passion and togetherness which helped us be successful."

