Providence’s Kylie Brown Receives Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 10, 2016 | 4:02 p.m.

Kylie Brown of Providence was named recipient of the first Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award of the 2016-17 school year at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Kylie Brown is a 3-sport athlete and the student body president at Providence.

The award, named after the long-time UC Santa Barbara booster and inspiration who has lived with cerebral palsy his entire life,  is presented to a high school junior student athlete who demonstrates great character on and off the playing field, always does the right thing in and out of presence of the coach and performs well in the classroom.

“It’s one of the more prestigious awards,” Providence Athletic Director Steve Stokes said. “It commends all the things you do off the court. It’s about who you are as a person and the kind of character you have.”

Brown is a three-sport athlete, participating in cross country, volleyball and basketball. She also serves as team manager for the boys basketball team.

Brown is well respected at school. She is the student body president and carries a grade point average of 4.26.

“There are a lot of high-character kids at Providence, but almost unanimously Kyle Brown was the name that came up,” said Stokes about finding a deserving candidate for the award.

Brown thanked her mother and the students and staff at Providence.

“I want to thank my mom for always supporting and encouraging me to be the best person I can be and the best athlete,” she said. “I also want to thank everyone at my school for supporting me and always being there for me, helping me to do well. I wouldn’t have this award if not for all the great people around me.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

