PSA: Never Leave Children or Pets Unattended in a Vehicle, Even with Windows Cracked

By Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department | August 5, 2015 | 10:30 p.m.

It’s called hyperthermia or heatstroke, and it can happen faster than you ever imagined. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds people that children or animals left inside a vehicle can quickly overheat, resulting in devastating injuries, permanent brain damage or death.

More than 600 children have died in the U.S. from hyperthermia since 1990.

It is never OK to leave kids or pets in a vehicle. Cracking your window will save your upholstery, but it won’t help your child or pet. Children and pets overheat four times faster than adults.

On a day that is just 72 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature inside a car can increase by 40–50 degrees in less than an hour, and 70 percent of this increase occurs in the first 30 minutes.

Safeguarding your loved ones from the dangers of being locked in a car starts with prevention. Never leave your child or pet unattended in a car, no matter how short a period of time.

Take your children with you when you get out of the car or leave them with a reliable child care provider. The same goes for pets, shop at pet-friendly stores so that your furry friend can come with you. If that is not possible, leave your pets at home where they are safe.

If you see a child or animal alone in a car, call 9-1-1 and stay with the car.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds people that simple things when overlooked can have tragic consequences. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

—Dave Zaniboni is the caption of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
