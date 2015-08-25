PSHH Breaks Ground on $18 Million Renovation Project

Advice

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing broke ground Wednesday, Aug. 19, on their $18 million renovation project at Villa la Esperanza Apartments, 131 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta.

Upon completion, 83 units will have been beautifully restored with a new community room constructed in Old Town Goleta. The project budget allocates $12 million for rehabilitation work and $6 million for new construction, design and engineering costs as well as other fees.

The public, Villa la Esperanza residents, elected officials and supporters attended the groundbreaking ceremony announcing the major rehabilitation project.

Villa la Esperanza was originally constructed in 1971 under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 236 Program and was owned and operated by the Goleta Valley Housing Committee (GVHC) — a single-asset non-profit — prior to PSHH assuming management and ownership.

The Aug. 19 ceremony recognized the original sponsors and members of the Goleta Valley Housing Committee who were responsible for the construction of the complex, as well as the final members of the committee at the time of the transfer in 2014.

The property currently consists of seventy-five units, including eight five-bedroom units that were underutilized and don’t meet current needs. As part of the major rehabilitation project, PSHH will convert seven of the five-bedroom units to smaller apartments, increasing the total number of units to eighty-three.

PSHH will also be constructing a new 5,000 square foot, two-story community building that will include a Youth Learning Center, community room, community kitchen, laundry facilities, two tot lots, playground and barbecue area. It will additionally feature office space for a manager, assistant manager and resident services coordinator.

New energy and water saving features will also be installed, included synthetic turf, water conserving hardscape and landscaping, state-of-the-art “smart” water controls, new drip irrigation system and replacement of external lighting with energy-saving LED fixtures.

Speakers included Vito Gioiello, Board Member of Goleta Valley Housing Committee as well as Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, who described the 40-year history of the project and recognized the various churches and nonprofit organizations involved.



PSHH President and CEO John Fowler discussed the rehabilitation project and how the donation of the Villa la Esperanza property will be leveraged through creative financing and tax credits investments to generate funding opportunities for the development of over 250 additional affordable-housing units in the greater Santa Barbara area.



Other speakers included U.S. Congresswoman Lois Capps, Santa Barbara County 1st District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, District Representative Liora Goodman, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, District Supervisor Assistant Hilary Campbell from the Office of Santa Barbara County, 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf, Paula Johnson on behalf of the Goleta Valley Housing Committee and Villa la Esperanza residents.

Partners include RMM Design Group Architects, Robert Fowler Landscape Architect and Stantec Inc. Civil Engineers, as well as tax credit equity investor Merritt Community Capital Corporation and construction and permanent lender CITI Community Capital.

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Kristen Miller and her staff assisted with the official ribbon cutting.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples' Self-Help Housing.