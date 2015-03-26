Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Psi Chi Chapter of Fielding Graduate University Raises $1,800 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

From left, Sean Whaley, Big Brother and Family Service Agency board member; Jeremy Jinkerson, vice president of the Psi Chi Chapter; Tiffany Duffing, secretary of the Psi Chi Chapter; David Edelman, vice president of advancement and development for Fielding Graduate University; April Harris-Britt, Ph.D., faculty sponsor for the Psi Chi Chapter, with daughter Aliyah Colin Lim, treasurer for the Psi Chi Chapter; and Jeanie Metivier, president of the Psi Chi Chapter.
By Melinda Johansson for the Family Service Agency | March 26, 2015 | 8:21 a.m.

With only two weeks to fundraise, members, faculty and psychology students in the Psi Chi Chapter of Fielding Graduate University raised more than $1,800 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County.

This achievement, which includes a $500 match from Fielding Graduate University, sponsors a Big and Little match for one year.

“We are very thankful to Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County for all they do to support the emotional development of children,” said Jeanie Metivier, president of Fielding Graduate University Psi Chi Chapter. “We are thrilled to champion their work and appreciate Fielding Graduate University’s commitment and support of student organizations that make projects like this possible.”

Fielding Graduate University Psi Chi Chapter is a local chapter of Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology. The honor society is open to Fielding psychology students who have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

The mission of Psi Chi has several goals, one of which is to "promote ethical and socially responsible members and leaders." One way for members to learn social responsibility and leadership is through chapter service projects.

Big Brothers Big Sisters was selected as a service project for a few reasons, primarily because members had clinical or personal experiences with its programmatic results and wanted to support the emotional health and well-being of Santa Barbara County citizens.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is recognized as the single most effective prevention-based mentoring program in the United States. At-risk children ages 6 to 15 are carefully matched with caring adult mentors, who help them reach their full potential trough one-to-one relationships built on trust, friendship, consistency, support and guidance. In a recent national report titled The Mentoring Effect, it has been determined that young people who are mentored show improvements academically, socially and economically. These types of improvements are a direct result of the investment in our most valuable resource, our community’s children, which will lead to stronger and safer communities.

Locally, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a program of Family Service Agency.

— Melinda Johansson is the marketing manager for Family Service Agency.

