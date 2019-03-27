Psychiatrist Lindsey Law Joins TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara

The TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara has announce Dr. Lindsey Law, a resident physician in psychiatry at the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior in Los Angeles, will be joining its team in April.

Dr. Law received her bachelor of science degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology from Yale University in 2006.

She earned a masters in health science from the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, where she was a member of the Delta Omega Honor Society and recipient of the Elsa Orent Keiles Fellowship in Biochemistry.

From November 2007-April 2010, Dr. Law was a senior health policy specialist in the Science and Quality Division of the American College of Cardiology Foundation in Washington, D.C.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Law to serve the Santa Barbara community as part of the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara team,” said Mark Heatwole, president of TheraMind Services, Inc.

“Patients often wait months to find an available appointment with a psychiatrist, so we are thrilled that Dr. Law will be able to see patients in need of her services starting this April,” he said.

Appointments with Dr. Law can be scheduled by calling 805-845-4455, or visit tmsmind.com/santabarbara-ca for more information about the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara.

The TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara doctors treat patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, and obsessive compulsive disorder.

The center also treats patients suffering from a neurological disorders including chronic pain, fibromyalgia, migraines, tinnitus, stroke-related disorders, and concussion.

— Andy Silverman for TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara.