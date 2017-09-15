Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:34 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Psychics and Mediums and Shamans — Oh, My!

Anthropology Straight Up offers insights into supernatural

By Kohanya Groff for BOAS Network | September 15, 2017 | 4:00 p.m.

Anthropology Straight Up returns Sept. 28 with an evening of presentations on Psychics, Mediums and Shamans at the Santa Barbara University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. Anyone who enjoys science and social gatherings is invited.

A cocktail social time begins at 5 p.m. followed by presentations, questions and a meet-and-greet.

Psychic-medium Tony Morris will share his insights on ancient wisdoms, while cultural anthropologist Kohanya Groff will discuss the societal relevance of the supernatural.

Tickets are available at https://nightout.com/events/anthropology-medium/tickets or at the door. Suggested donation is $15 general admission, $25 VIP seating and wine.

All proceeds benefit BOAS Network, a nonprofit providing a free education and information forum for anthropology with the goal to make science exciting and accessible through public outreach, social media and videos featured on its website http://boasnetwork.com.

For more information, contact [email protected]

— Kohanya Groff for BOAS Network.

 
