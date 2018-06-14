Psychologist Offers Mindfulness Class for Teens

Local psychologist Radhule Weininger has created a free summer mindfulness youth group for Santa Barbara High School students. The program will focus on helping teens develop practices of mindfulness and compassion, along with self-awareness skills.

The six-week program, starting June 20, will be taught by Weininger and her psychology assistant Patricia Zadeh. The class will focus on simple, sustainable meditation skills, breathing exercises, compassion practices, journaling, instruction and discussion.

This program offers free monthly events at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, designed to “to nourish and sustain us in our attempt support those who are left vulnerable in our society while discerning the values that we want to go forward with an attitude of integrity and caring,” Weininger said.

Weininger is no stranger to community service, or the field of mindful meditation. Author of the recent book Heartwork: The Path of Self-Compassion (Shambhala Publications), she has offered a free weekly Dharma group to Santa Barbara residents for almost a decade.

In addition to her private practice, she currently is involved in the recent Solidarity and Compassion Project with her husband, palliative care physician and author Dr. Michael Kearney.

The mother of three now-adult children who graduated from Santa Barbara High School, Weininger said the recent spate of teen suicides, as well as what she refers to as a national crisis in mental health services, drove her to create the mindfulness group for teens.

“My heart is broken to read about the recent suicides both of local kids and public figures in the media,” she said.

“It’s clear to me that we have to equip these children with real tools to help them not only address issues like anxiety and depression, but the basic building blocks of self awareness and self expression. I look forward to this class doing a little bit of both this summer,” she said.

As a landmark study published by Johns Hopkins in 2014 suggests, current research suggests mindfulness meditation programs in general can help reduce anxiety, depression and pain in some clinical populations, including teens.

Weininger said she hopes that through this program and others like it, change can come to communities like Santa Barbara in helping teenagers negotiate the complicated world of mental health and well-being.

For more information on the program, setting up a similar program, contact Weininger at [email protected] or call 805-455-6205.

— Sarah Kelley for Radhule Weininger.