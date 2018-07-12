Sexually Violent Predator Tibor Karsai No Longer Poses a Threat, Psychologists Say

A repeat rapist labeled a sexually violent predator and living in the Santa Maria Valley moved a step closer to no longer having supervision after two psychologists ruled he no longer represents a threat to the public.

In the spring, Tibor Karsai, 64, asked a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge to end monitoring in place since his release to live in the Santa Maria Valley five years ago.

Upon his release from a state mental hospital and return to Santa Barbara County in 2013, Karsai was listed as a transient living in a recreational vehicle with supervision from Liberty Healthcare Corporation representatives.

Two years later, Karsai moved to ranch property at 5935 Dominion Road, southeast of Orcutt, where the supervision remained but at a reduced level.

In 1974, Karsai was convicted of forcibly raping a 19-year-old woman in Santa Barbara and was paroled three years later to San Luis Obispo.

He later was convicted of the forcible rape of a 16-year-old girl in Auburn in Placer County, and sentenced to 26 years in state prison in 1982.

In 1985, Karsai and another inmate escaped from Donovan Vocational Institution in San Diego. They were arrested shortly after, and returned to prison for an additional seven-year term.

After completing his prison sentence, Karsai was transferred to a state mental hospital and designated as a sexually violent predator.

That designation is assigned after a conviction of a sexually violent offense involving one or more victims, a diagnosis of a mental disorder that makes a person a danger to the health and safety of others, and a belief a defendant will engage in the sexually violent criminal behavior again.

As the end of his confinement neared, a lengthy legal battle occurred between Placer County and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, which twice went all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Opposition also came from the Santa Barbara rape victim's mother, who expressed fears about his release and skepticism about his rehabilitation.

New stories about the man's pending release in the local community also sparked worry for an Orcutt woman who recalled being raped at the age of 13 in Goleta by the man she knew as Ted Karsai

Despite strong objections from the District Attorney’s Office, Karsai was released in Santa Barbara County as a transient in April 2013.

In 2015, Karsai moved to the ranch in eastern Santa Maria Valley and his around-the-clock monitoring ended with his relocation to a fixed residence.

In May, after a request to end that ongoing supervision, a judge appointed two doctors from the Department of State Hospitals (DSH) to determine whether Karsai remains a danger to the health and safety of others, and if it is likely that he will engage in sexually violent criminal behavior.

Both doctors submitted reports concluding they do not believe that Karsai is a substantial risk for re-offending at this time, Deputy District Attorney John MacKinnon said.

The District Attorney’s Office will review the just-received reports and make a decision regarding whether to continue the opposition at the next hearing on Aug. 1, he added.

Santa Barbara County has approximately 270 registered sex offenders, but Karsai is the only one considered a sexually violent predator.

The county's first sexually violent predator released into the community, Kenneth Rasmussen, lived for a time in Lompoc, and later moved to Idaho, where he was arrested for killing a child in Pomona in 1981.

That was the same year he was arrested in Santa Barbara County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy.

