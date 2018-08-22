Public‘s Help Sought in Finding Missing Teenager

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance to help locate a voluntary missing teenager from Tulare County who may be in the Santa Barbara area.

Fifteen-year-old Luchelle Nicole Mabry aka Luchelle Nicole Soto was last seen March 24, when she ran away from a group home in Lompoc. She left with a duffle bag containing various items of clothing.

It is believed she made her way back to Tulare County, where she previously resided (possibly the city of Porterville or the unincorporated area of Poplar-Cotton or Strathmore).

Luchelle also has ties to the Santa Barbara area.

Luchelle is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. See attached photo.

If you see Luchelle or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or go to the Sheriff’s Office website, https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.