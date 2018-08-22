Wednesday, August 22 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Mostly Cloudy 74º

 
 
 
 

Public‘s Help Sought in Finding Missing Teenager

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | August 22, 2018 | 9:17 a.m.
Luchelle Nicole Mabry aka Luchelle Nicole Soto.
Luchelle Nicole Mabry aka Luchelle Nicole Soto.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance to help locate a voluntary missing teenager from Tulare County who may be in the Santa Barbara area.

Fifteen-year-old Luchelle Nicole Mabry aka Luchelle Nicole Soto was last seen March 24, when she ran away from a group home in Lompoc. She left with a duffle bag containing various items of clothing.

It is believed she made her way back to Tulare County, where she previously resided (possibly the city of Porterville or the unincorporated area of Poplar-Cotton or Strathmore).

Luchelle also has ties to the Santa Barbara area.

Luchelle is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. See attached photo.

If you see Luchelle or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or go to the Sheriff’s Office website, https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 