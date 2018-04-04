Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Public Asks Goleta City Council to Slow Down on Tree Removal Plans for Ellwood Grove

City Council is considering a plan to remove dead and dying trees and create a habitat management plan afterward

The Goleta City Council is deciding what to do about the dead and dying trees in the Ellwood Mesa eucalyptus grove. Click to view larger
The Goleta City Council is deciding what to do about the dead and dying trees in the Ellwood Mesa eucalyptus grove.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 6, 2017 | 11:33 a.m.

The city of Goleta appears to be backing down from a plan to cut down, chip and grind nearly 1,000 trees in the Ellwood Mesa eucalyptus grove, in the face of a wave of public opposition.

At least three council members at the Tuesday night meeting seemed sympathetic to the city adopting a habitat management plan before cutting down the dead trees.

“This grove is our identity,” Mayor Paula Perotte said. “I am not sure if we rip out the heart of the grove that people would even want to go out there.”

City staff members have pushed for a quick removal of the trees since July, calling the dead trees a state of emergency.

It would cost the city about $1,500 a tree, for $1.7 million total, to remove the dead and dying trees.

Consultant Dan Meade said a restoration plan is needed and that if the city relies on natural processes, it will have to accept the consequences.

The council took no action, but will meet again on Thursday to discuss the issue, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 130 Cremona Dr., Suite B. 

Drought, pests and city neglect have forced officials into panic mode to determine how to rehabilitate the grove, which is home to thousands of clustering monarch butterflies that visit each year during their migration journeys. 

Advance Planning Manager Anne Wells said declaring the situation an emergency would allow the city to bypass the environmental review process with the California Coastal Commission.

City Council members will discuss the Ellwood grove tree plans again at a Thursday meeting. Click to view larger
City Council members will discuss the Ellwood grove tree plans again at a Thursday meeting.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Under the proposed plan, the city would remove the trees and then create a habitat management plan, which could take three or four years, Wells said. 

The city has already closed the trails in the grove, citing concerns that trees and branches would fall on people on the trails, which lead to the bluffs and down to the beach.

The city is considering five options for various levels of tree removal, and a sixth option was proposed by the Friends of the Ellwood Monarchs.

That group's plan calls for reopening some trails, assessing the “fall risk” of trees on public trails, removing only those trees and creating a habitat restoration plan in the meantime. 

Wells said crews would remove the trees with care.

“They know how to do this,” she said. “There’s a lot of restrictions that they have to adhere to to keep their licenses in place.”

Members of the public voiced concerns at Tuesday's meeting including the impact on migratory birds and other wildlife that lives in the grove. 

Residents also said that the process is backwards for the city to cut down more than 1,000 trees and then develop a habitat management plan. 

Goleta has closed the trails in the Ellwood Mesa grove. Click to view larger
Goleta has closed the trails in the Ellwood Mesa grove.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk file photo)

“We do need an environmental survey before we do anything here,” said Jurij Solovij, adding that he’s never seen anyone “beamed” by a limb walking in the area. “We need to move slowly.”

Goleta resident Vic Cox asked the city not to rush into anything. 

“I’d rather spend $1,500 to get water to a tree than take it out,” he said. 

Resident Philip McKenna said there are far too many unknowns to proceed.

“I think you need to understand the area before you take your bulldozers and chainsaws in for a wholesale clearing of the area,” he said.

Former Goleta City Council member Cynthia Brock urged the city staff to relax.

“A tree dying in the forest is not an emergency,” Brock said. “It’s part of the cycle of life.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

