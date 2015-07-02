Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Public Assistance Requested in Goleta Traffic Collision Investigation

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | July 2, 2015 | 1:11 p.m.

collision
One person suffered major injuries, another suffered minor injuries from a two-vehicle collision in Goleta at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Overpass Road Tuesday afternoon. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

The Santa Barbara County Goleta Traffic Unit is requesting public assistance for a traffic collision that occurred Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. on South Patterson Avenue and Overpass Road.  

A silver Volvo SUV was traveling southbound on Patterson Avenue when it struck the driver side of a silver Mercedes traveling eastbound to northbound from Overpass Road onto Patterson Avenue.  

The force of the collision caused the Mercedes to spin counterclockwise coming to rest in the intersection blocking the southbound lane of Patterson Avenue.  

The female driver of the Mercedes had to be extricated from the car due to the heavy damage to the driver’s side area. She was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and is recovering at this time.

The driver of the Volvo sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released.

The Goleta Traffic Unit is requesting anyone who witnessed the collision to call Deputy Green at 805.961.7518.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

 

