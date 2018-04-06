Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 63º

 
 
 
 

Public Help Requested in Parental Abduction Case Involving Orcutt Woman, Daughters

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | March 17, 2015 | 10:04 p.m.

Gibbs
DMV photo of Michelle Gibbs.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office are requesting public assistance on a parental abduction case where the children may be at-risk.

Michelle Gibbs, 44, of Orcutt and her daughters, 6-year-old Gabriella and 4-year-old Cassidy, were last seen on Feb. 26 following a custody hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court where the children’s father was granted visitation rights.

The investigation revealed that after the court proceedings, Gibbs left the area and went to her own father’s residence in Ojai, where she left with the children.

They have not been seen or heard from since and all efforts to locate them have been unsuccessful.

Gibbs was last seen driving a silver 2003 Ford Explorer, CA license plate #5AXP219.

The Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office are working together on this case and are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate Gibbs and the children and bring them home safely.

Gibbs
Gabriella Gibbs

Gibbs
Cassidy Gibbs

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Gibbs for child abduction, and she and the children have been entered into the national law enforcement database for missing persons. While Gibbs does not have a history of violence, investigators are concerned for her safety and the safety of her children.

The Sheriff’s Department is releasing a recent photo of Gibbs, Gabriella Gibbs and Cassidy Gibbs as well as a photo of the silver 2003 Ford Explorer.

If you see them or know where they are located you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. If you spot or have seen the vehicle, you are also urged to call 9-1-1.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 
