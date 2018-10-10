Public Assistance Requested to Locate Goleta Burglary Suspect

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of burglarizing the Deckers Brand Showcase store in Goleta on Wednesday, and making off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

At about 12:45 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 6600 block of Hollister Avenue on a report of a burglary, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The woman walked into the Deckers Brand Showcase and "appeared to be shopping," Hoover said.

She gathered more than $2,200 of merchandise, including an UGG coat, several pairs of women’s designer boots, and men’s designer shoes.

"After approximately six minutes, she ran out of the store and into the back parking lot," Hoover said.

She was last seen leaving the area in a light blue, GM long-bed truck with a logo on the side.

Deputies searched the area but were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.

The woman was described as caucasian, in her 50s, with short blonde hair and wearing jeans. She is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and about 130 pounds.

The Sheriff's Department is requesting anyone with information that would assist investigators to call 805.683.2724.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to the sheriff’s website: https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

