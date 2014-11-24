Sheriff’s Department Asks for Public’s Help Locating Suspects in Stabbing in Old Town Goleta

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance to help locate multiple suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Old Town Goleta last Friday evening.

At 5:38 p.m. Friday, a male in his 20s was stabbed following a confrontation at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Mandarin Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the area following the stabbing but were not able to locate the suspects.

The case is under investigation, and sheriff’s detectives are requesting anyone who witnessed or has any information about this crime to call our anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility the stabbing was gang related. Due to the active investigation, this is all the information we are able to release at this time.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.