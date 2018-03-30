Public’s Help Requested in Locating Missing Carpinteria Teen
Eternity Pittman, 16, was dropped off March 2 at Carpinteria High; may be trying to reunite with her mother, Jennifer McCord
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing Carpinteria teenager, Eternity Pittman, left, who never returned home from school on March 2. Sheriff’s investigators say she may be trying to reunite with her mother, Jennifer McCord, right. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photos)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 30, 2018 | 6:03 p.m.
Eternity Pittman, 16, was dropped off at Carpinteria High School on March 2, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.
She was reported missing by her father that night, Hoover said.
Hoover said detectives investigating Pittman’s possible whereabouts learned that she intended to run away and reunite with her mother, Jennifer McCord, 42, whom she had lost contact with about a year ago.
"Detectives are attempting to locate Eternity or McCord to make personal contact and verify that Eternity is safe," Hoover said. "McCord is not wanted for any criminal violations."
McCord has ties to Omaha, Nebraska, and the Los Angeles area, Hoover said.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the incident call the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150, or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.
