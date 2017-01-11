Public Can File Reports to Sheriff’s Office Online

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announces a new and convenient online reporting option for the public is now available on its website.

The Citizen Online Reporting service is a web-based software system that will allow the public to file certain incident reports in the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, 24 hours a day, on any Internet-enabled PC or mobile device.

The around-the-clock accessibility will enable citizens to file a report at a time convenient to them without waiting for a deputy to respond or call them back. The reports would include but are not limited to lost property, identity theft, vandalism and vacation check requests. It is important to note, citizens should still call the Sheriff’s Office for any in progress calls or 911 emergencies.

One of the many benefits of the online system is that it will allow deputies more time to address community needs, proactively fight crime trends and focus on priority calls.

Sheriff Bill Brown said he is pleased to provide Santa Barbara County residents with this convenient option, especially during a time when resources are limited.

Brown said, “This new online reporting tool is a practical and efficient addition to our crime-fighting toolbox. It provides convenience for victims of certain crimes and leverages our limited number of patrol deputies on any given shift. The result is more cost effective law enforcement service and enhanced public safety."

To use the digital system, go to www.sbsheriff.org and click on “Online Reporting.” From there, users will see the option to file a report, followed by a series of questions. After the report is submitted, it will be reviewed and approved by Sheriff’s Office staff. Citizens will also be able to print their reports.

The Sheriff's Office says it residents will find this service helpful, adding one should never hesitate to speak to a deputy by calling the Sheriff’s Office or in person by coming to any of the following Sheriff’s Office stations:

Carpinteria — 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

Lompoc — 3500 Harris Grade

Santa Barbara — 4434 Calle Real Buellton - 140 W. Highway 246

Goleta — 7042 Market Place Dr. Solvang at 1745 Mission Dr.

Isla Vista — 6504 Trigo Road

Santa Maria — 812-A West Foster Road

As a reminder, always call 911 for any in-progress calls and emergencies.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.