Public Forum Planned in Isla Vista on Proposed MTD Service Cuts

Isla Vista residents and UCSB students, staff and faculty will have the opportunity to voice their concerns over potential emergency transit cuts at a public forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 in Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte in Isla Vista.

The public forum, hosted by the Associated Students Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs (AS EVPLA) and the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), is an opportunity to raise awareness about the potential cuts to bus service in the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District and to give community members the opportunity to speak with MTD staff.

The event will begin with an explanation of why an emergency service reduction plan is needed and the service reduction options on the table and conclude with time for questions and comments by the public.

The event is open to the public and free. Simultaneous Spanish language interpretation will be available for the entire event.

— Alex Moore is the vice president of local affairs for ASUCSB.