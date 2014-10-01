Public Forum Planned to Discuss Uses of Isla Vista Community Buildings

In Isla Vista, the desire to build on community resources and use buildings for communal purposes has been a historical battle.

Recently, Isla Vista has seen progress on this front in the County of Santa Barbara's purchase of 970 and 961 Embarcadero Del Mar. These buildings have been purchased for communal uses, and can only be leased by nonprofit and governmental entities.

The county has issued a RFP (Request for Proposals), and different organizations are beginning to submit their proposals for the uses of these spaces.

Now it is time for the public to weigh in.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Santa Barbara Korean United Methodist Church, 892 Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista, please join the Isla Vista Community Development Corporation for a public forum to discuss the potential uses of these community spaces. Collaborate with other residents to come up with innovative ideas for the uses of our community spaces, and hear some of the proposals that other groups have submitted for these buildings.

Forum highlights will include:

» An introductory statement from Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who was instrumental in obtaining these buildings for community use

» Explanatory remarks from the County of Santa Barbara's General Services department, which will explain the RFP process

» Community dialogue and discussion, facilitated by Geoff Green of The Fund for Santa Barbara

» Summaries of past needs assessment surveys conducted in Isla Vista by Thrive Isla Vista, Associated Students-UCSB and the County of Santa Barbara Social Services department

» Pizza courtesy of Sorriso Italiano Inc.

» Water courtesy of the Isla Vista Food Co-op

» Sandwiches courtesy of South Coast Deli

» Translating services courtesy of Vivana Marsano of UCSB

» Many opportunities for collaborative discussion and communication with some of the groups making a proposal for the spaces to the county

Special thanks to the Santa Barbara Korean United Methodist Church for agreeing to let us host this event in their space.

For more information and updates about the event, check out IVCDC on Facebook by clicking here.

Don't miss this chance to contribute to the discussion surrounding the future uses of your community spaces.

— Monte Richardson is the public relations coordinator for the Isla Vista Community Development Corporation.