Local News

Public Health Closes Some Santa Barbara County Beaches, Ocean Waters After Testing

By Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | January 18, 2018 | 1:41 p.m.

Ocean water samples taken on Tuesday were tested for bacteria levels and test results reveal that levels of bacteria do exceed standard levels in ocean water at some beaches.

The following beaches will remain closed:
» Arroyo Burro
»​ Carpinteria State Beach
» East Beach at Mission Creek
» East Beach at Sycamore Creek
» El Capitan State Beach
» Hope Ranch Beach
»​ Goleta Beach
» Summerland Beach

In addition, ocean waters at the following beaches remain closed until further notice:
» Butterfly Beach
» Hammond Beach

People should not enter the water when levels of bacteria highly exceed standard levels. The Public Health Department will continue to test ocean water for microbial contaminants.

Based on test results, the following ocean water beaches will be open:
» Gaviota State Beach
» Refugio State Beach
»​ Leadbetter Beach
» Sands Beach at Coal Oil Point

In addition, ocean water is open at the following beaches:
» Guadalupe Dunes
»​ Jalama Beach

Out of an abundance of caution, in support the recovery and mitigation process, the Public Health Department urges the public to respect the buffer zone of 400 feet of beach area on both sides where sediment from the mud flows are being placed. We ask that you avoid the buffer zone, which is marked by the orange fencing.

The Thomas Fire followed by the significant rainfall and resulting flood is an unprecedented event.

There are unknown amounts of untreated sewage and possible chemical contaminants in the water and sand. If the sand or water look or smell out of the ordinary, avoid contact.

 
