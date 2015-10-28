Public Health Department Announces Open Enrollment Opportunities for Health Care Coverage

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is continuing its campaign to increase enrollment in affordable health insurance with opportunities designed to enroll people into health care coverage.

Certified application counselors will be available to assist with Medi-Cal and Covered California health plan enrollment and renewals throughout the Nov. 1, 2015 – Jan. 31, 2016 open enrollment period.

"I am thrilled to kick-off another exciting open enrollment period. We encourage enrollment into health care coverage and want to make it as easy as possible for people to enroll in Covered California," said Public Health Director, Takashi Wada, MD.

The Public Health Department has made it simple to apply. In addition to the scheduled events listed, community members may set an appointment Monday through Friday and bring essential documentation related to residency and income.

Individuals do not have to be a public health patient and all assistance is provided free of charge and is available in English and Spanish.

To learn more, residents are encouraged to contact their local health care center.

Since January 2014, the Public Health Department has assisted more than 12,000 people and successfully enrolled over 6,000 into Medi-Cal or Covered California. With the new open enrollment period starting Nov. 1, the department is expanding on this momentum through its county-wide outreach campaign.

Five enrollment events are scheduled in the coming months:

» 9 a.m – 1 p.m. Nov. 14, 2015: Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 N. R Street, Lompoc, CA 93436, 805.737.6400

» 9 a.m – 1 p.m. Dec. 5, 2015: Carpinteria Health Care Center, 931 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013, 805.560.1050

» 9 a.m – 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 2015: Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria, CA 93455, 805.346.7230

» 9 a.m – 1 p.m. Jan. 9, 2016: Franklin Health Care Center, 1136 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, 805.568.2099

» 9 a.m – 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 2016: Santa Barbara Health Care Center, 345 Camino Del Remedio, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, 805.681.5488

For more information on the events please contact the Benefits and Referral Center at 805.681.5393.

— Ellen Willis-Conger is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.