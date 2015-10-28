Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:27 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Public Health Department Announces Open Enrollment Opportunities for Health Care Coverage

By Ellen Willis-Conger for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | October 28, 2015 | 10:56 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is continuing its campaign to increase enrollment in affordable health insurance with opportunities designed to enroll people into health care coverage.

Certified application counselors will be available to assist with Medi-Cal and Covered California health plan enrollment and renewals throughout the Nov. 1, 2015 – Jan. 31, 2016 open enrollment period.

"I am thrilled to kick-off another exciting open enrollment period. We encourage enrollment into health care coverage and want to make it as easy as possible for people to enroll in Covered California," said Public Health Director, Takashi Wada, MD. 

The Public Health Department has made it simple to apply. In addition to the scheduled events listed, community members may set an appointment Monday through Friday and bring essential documentation related to residency and income.

Individuals do not have to be a public health patient and all assistance is provided free of charge and is available in English and Spanish.

To learn more, residents are encouraged to contact their local health care center.

Since January 2014, the Public Health Department has assisted more than 12,000 people and successfully enrolled over 6,000 into Medi-Cal or Covered California. With the new open enrollment period starting Nov. 1, the department is expanding on this momentum through its county-wide outreach campaign.

Five enrollment events are scheduled in the coming months:

» 9 a.m – 1 p.m. Nov. 14, 2015: Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 N. R Street, Lompoc, CA 93436, 805.737.6400

» 9 a.m – 1 p.m. Dec. 5, 2015: Carpinteria Health Care Center, 931 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013, 805.560.1050

» 9 a.m – 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 2015: Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria, CA 93455, 805.346.7230

» 9 a.m – 1 p.m. Jan. 9, 2016: Franklin Health Care Center, 1136 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, 805.568.2099

» 9 a.m – 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 2016: Santa Barbara Health Care Center, 345 Camino Del Remedio, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, 805.681.5488

For more information on the events please contact the Benefits and Referral Center at 805.681.5393.

— Ellen Willis-Conger is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 