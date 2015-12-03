Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Public Health Department to Offer Free Flu Shots in Lompoc

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara Public Health Department | December 3, 2015 | 1:32 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps in partnership with Lompoc Fire Department, will provide free flu shots for all community members over the age of 2 at the Lompoc Fire Station #1, 115 South G Street, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.

Everyone older than 2 is welcome at this free flu clinic provided by the Public Health Department. This event is a great opportunity for residents to protect their health this flu season. 

An annual flu vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu and the flu-related complications that could lead to hospitalization and even death.

Health experts across the country recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine. 

FluMist vaccines will be available for ages 2 - 17 year olds, and the injectable vaccine will be available for those 3 and older. 

The Public Health Department is collaborating with the City of Lompoc to provide free flu shots and exercise the community mass vaccination plan.

The flu clinics serve to familiarize residents with the mass vaccination clinic operation and to improve the county’s ability to respond to public health emergencies.

The event is funded through the federal Center for Disease Control (CDC) Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.

For more information regarding this event or other places to get flu shots in our area, click here or call the Santa Barbara County Immunization Program at 805.346.8420

 Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Public Health Department.

 
