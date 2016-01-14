Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

High Bacteria Levels Found at Santa Barbara Beaches

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 14, 2016 | 4:01 p.m.

High levels of bacteria have been recorded at two Santa Barbara beaches this week, and public health officials are urging the public to use caution in the water. 

Storm drains at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach tested higher for a type of bacteria called enterococcus, which can cause skin rashes and sinus infections in people, said David Drummond, a supervisor of Environmental Heath with the County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department.

The bacteria is more prevalent where birds congregate, and “it crops up all the time and becomes part of the water column,” he said.

The department tested the water samples on Monday and got results back on Wednesday.

Runoff from El Niño rainstorms last week and higher wave action stirring up sand and sediment back into the water column are likely reasons the count is higher, he said.

Though many have been taking advantage of the large waves to get in  some surfing, Public Health officials issued a warning last week that there would be the potential for worse water quality.

People should avoid dirty and discolored water, and know that the virus and bacteria levels could be higher in water after runoff occurs, Drummond said.

“We advise people to stay out of there,” he said.

If people insist on swimming at the beaches, they should swim up current from the outfalls where storm water enters the ocean, he added.

At Leadbetter, that location is near Shoreline Cafe and the beach’s bathrooms.

At East Beach, where Mission Creek empties into the ocean tested higher than normal for bacteria.

The department tests the water at local beaches once a week, and will post signage if counts are higher than standard.

At Leadbetter, the amount of that bacteria was four times the standard level in this week’s results, Drummond said.

He said that the water quality can be compromised in that area because of the lagoon that collects water and draws ocean birds.

The water can begin to ferment before a storm will provide the water pressure needed to break through the sand berm and flood the water into the ocean, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 