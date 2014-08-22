Public Health Searching for Contagious Tuberculosis Patient

Public Health officials are looking for a 24-year-old North County man who has a contagious case of drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Agustin Zeferino has been consulted and treated by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department in the past but he has discontinued treatment and his location is unknown, prompting the county to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Without proper treatment, his condition poses a serious health risk to people who come into close contact with him, health officer Dr. Charity Thoman said in a statement.

“With appropriate treatment, tuberculosis can be cured,” she said. The disease is spread through the air from person to person.

“Without treatment, it is often fatal and poses a public health threat due to airborne transmission,” she said. “This is particularly due for drug-resistant cases. If Mr. Zeferino is contagious and he is out in our community, it is a public health emergency.”

If anyone knows his location, Public Health asks them to call law enforcement at 9-1-1.

Tuberculosis is one of the many communicable diseases that the Public Health Department monitors and investigates in Santa Barbara County.

