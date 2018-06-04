Public’s Help Sought Locating Fugitive from Oklahoma Who May Be in Santa Barbara Area

Detectives from the Lawton Police Department in Oklahoma are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive.

Jason Anthony McDaniel, 37, is wanted for felony child sexual abuse and may be in the Santa Barbara area.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 215 pounds. He should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding McDaniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact any of the following: the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2410, Crime Stoppers of Santa Barbara County at 877.800.9100, or Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at 580.355.INFO (4636) or LawtonCrimeStoppers.com.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department.