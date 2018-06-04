Public Help Sought to Identify Burglary Suspect

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in providing information to help to identify the suspect(s) involved in the burglary of a residential garage in Orcutt.

On Saturday, June 2, between 12:20 a.m. and 4 a.m., a suspect vehicle repeatedly drove through a residential neighborhood in Orcutt. The vehicle was recorded by numerous security surveillance systems in the area.

The suspects then took advantage of on open garage door and stole items from an unlocked car inside the garage. The stolen items include checkbooks and an Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop computer with a carrying bag.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light colored (possibly silver), 2011-17 Hyundai Accent four-door sedan.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds community members that the best deterrent against theft is to securely lock all residential and vehicle doors and windows, and to keep all valuables in a secure area that is capable of being locked.

The Sheriff’s Office also encourages the public to dial 911 to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the Sheriff’s Office, 805-681-4100, or to leave an anonymous tip call 805-681-4171. You can also leave an anonymous tip online at www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.