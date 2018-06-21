Public Helps Identify Goleta Suspect Wanted on Charges of Check Forgery, Identity Theft

A Goleta woman accused of committing check forgery and other crimes was arrested with thanks to the public, the Santa Barbara Police Department said.

Deanna Lynne Ramirez, 55, of Goleta, was arrested by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department on June 11, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

Ramirez is accused of committing check forgery and identify theft at the Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center on March 3 and April 2, Wagner said.

On May 27, Santa Barbara police asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect on various social media platforms, and Ramirez was identified in early June, Wagner said.

“A $50,000 felony warrant for the crimes of forgery, identity theft, burglary and abuse of an elder or dependent adult was issued for her arrest,” he said.

No further details were available.

