Public Invited to Audition for CSU Channel Islands Choir

The CSU Channel Islands Choir invites members of the public to audition for the group’s 10th anniversary season.

Auditions for the campus/community choir will be held by appointment throughout August. Those interested should contact the choir’s instructor, Dr. KuanFen Liu, at 805.278.0375 or downbea[email protected].

Rehearsals begin Monday evening, Aug. 26, and are held each Monday from 7 to 9:50 p.m. in Malibu Hall 140 on the CI campus. All voice types are invited to audition, though there is a special need for tenors and basses.

This semester, the choir will perform Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, the Brahms Requiem with the Channel Islands Chamber Orchestra, and other songs of varied styles from throughout the world.

The CSU Channel Islands Choir brings together campus and community members for a diverse weekly class, offered as part of the university’s Performing Arts Program. Led by Dr. Liu, the choir exposes participants to a wide range of musical genres and periods, as well as the opportunity to perform publicly on campus and throughout Ventura County.

Enrolled students do not need to audition to participate in the class but will need to sing for the instructor to determine vocal range and placement. Community members pay a $75/semester administrative fee to participate.

The Channel Islands Choral Association is the choir’s sponsor. CICA is a 501(c)(3) organization that serves Ventura County, bringing music education and performance to the local schools and community. For more information, call 805.484.6601 or click here. To learn more about the CI class, as well as upcoming events and auditions, click here to visit the choir’s website.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.