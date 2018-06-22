Residents Age 50-Plus Invited to Free Functional Fitness Seminar in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department invites the public to a free Active Living seminar designed for adults age 50 or older.

This one-hour presentation on functional fitness will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8 at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave.

Presenter David Svetich, DPT, of San Luis Sports Therapy will cover the fundamental process of exercise and workouts for active adults and share valuable tips on how to prepare the body to perform daily activities such as exercise walking, bending and lifting.

Join us for some coffee and light refreshments and learn valuable information for everyday active living. No pre-registration required.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.