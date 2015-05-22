Public Invited to Free Workshops Focused on Water-Efficient Gardening Techniques

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is announcing a series of Water Wise Landscaping Workshops that will be held through June 6.

These three-hour classes will introduce homeowners, residents and business owners to the fundamentals of creating gardens and landscapes that thrive in our semi-arid climate and use limited water resources wisely while looking beautiful all year round.

Workshops will be held on the following dates:

» Friday, May 29: 6 to 9 p.m. — Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» Saturday, May 30: 9 a.m. to noon — Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria

» Saturday, June 6: 9 a.m. to noon — Legion Wing of Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang

All Water Wise Landscaping Workshops will be presented by Green Gardens Group (G3), an educational organization whose qualified trainers provide an interactive and fact-filled overview of how to develop a successful California-Friendly Garden.

Workshops will cover the following latest sustainable materials and techniques:

» Understanding your garden as a mini-watershed

» Creating a living soil sponge that holds onto water

» Treating rainwater as a resource

» Removing turf without chemicals

» Selecting the right plants for the right place

» Managing irrigation to eliminate waste and runoff

» and more

Workshops are free to attend but pre-registration is requested. To reserve a space or for more information, click here or email Riley Hubbell at [email protected].