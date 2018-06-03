Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:54 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Public Invited to Join Unveiling of Highway 101 Purple Heart Trail on Veterans Day

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | November 5, 2013 | 4:01 p.m.

On Monday — Veterans Day — the public is invited to join state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and other state and local officials as they celebrate the unveiling of the Purple Heart Trail along Highway 101 in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The unveiling will be held at 10 a.m. at Rincon Beach Park in Carpinteria.

This year, a Senate Concurrent Resolution, SCR 27, authored by Jackson and passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature designated Highway 101 in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for inclusion in the National Purple Heart Trail. The addition of this section will complete 240 continuous miles of the trail, which extends from Monterey through Ventura County.

Eventually, Purple Heart Trail signs will be placed at various locations along the highway in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The Purple Heart is an honor awarded to those who have been wounded or killed while serving in the military.

“I can’t think of a more fitting day than Veterans Day for us to unveil this extension of the Purple Heart Trail,” Jackson said. “This is an important way to honor those men and women who made great sacrifices, and in some cases, the ultimate sacrifice, for our country.”

SCR 27 was sponsored by Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

