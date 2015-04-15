Public Invited to Launch Party for ‘Valentino The Love Bunny’ Book Series

The public is invited to attend a party to celebrate the launch of author Margarita Fairbanks’ new book titled Valentino The Love Bunny, and How He Came to Be.

The book is the first in a 10-volume series and is designed as a family heirloom to be treasured and passed down from one generation to the next.

The event will be held Saturday, April 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the clubhouse at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. Guests will be greeted by Valentino himself and will meet the other real-life characters from the book: poodles Miro and Lucca, Sparky the dog, and Pandereto the paint horse.

The family-friendly festivities will feature refreshments, face painting by the book’s illustrator, Suzan Duval, a Valentino photo booth, bunny arts and crafts, and a book reading/signing by Fairbanks.

A $10 per car entry fee will be donated to B.U.N.S. (Bunnies Urgently Needing Support). Event attendance is limited; please RSVP at [email protected] or call 805.684.2322.

Valentino The Love Bunny and How He Came to Be introduces readers, both young and young-at-heart, to Valentino, a tiny black and white bunny with a black heart around his right eye and a heart on his left cheek.

In this introductory tale, Valentino learns the meaning of his name and his purpose in life, which is to spread love, comfort, joy and wisdom to people and animals alike. The series will take readers on exotic travels to far-flung places around the world with this most unusual bunny as their guide. All along the way, he teaches us about people, creatures, environments, cultures, problems and solutions based on the power of love.

“Now more than ever, young children are in need of reading storybooks that capture their imagination and engage positive thoughts and actions," Fairbanks said. "In our tough, fast-paced world, it is essential to gently teach them universal messages about love, tolerance, patience, comfort, confidence, hope, good manners, accountability, nature, spirituality and charity.”

For more information about “everything Valentino,” visit www.valentinothelovebunny.com.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterne is a publicist representing Valentino The Love Bunny.