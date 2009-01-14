Public Invited to Open House/ Hearing on Linden-Casitas Interchange Project

The public is invited to attend an open house/public hearing on the Linden Road/Casitas Pass Road Interchange Project from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 in the cafeteria at Canalino Elementary School, 1480 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

Residents are encouraged to visit at any time during this open house. There will be a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.

The public may review design concepts, learn about the recently completed Draft Environmental Impact Report and review various displays. Caltrans staff members will be available to answer questions.

Caltrans, the city of Carpinteria and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments are co-sponsoring the project, designed to improve safety and traffic flow on local streets and the Linden–Casitas Pass Interchanges near Highway 101.

Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans-District 5.