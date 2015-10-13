Public Invited to Santa Maria Día de los Muertos Family Festival

Things to Do

Sugar skulls and altars will be on display at the Día de los Muertos Family Festival Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 West Tunnell Street in Santa Maria.

This free, family-friendly event includes youth activities, dance performances, live music, food and vendor booths, traditional procession, altar displays and more.

Everyone is welcome to create an altar in memory of a deceased loved one.

Altars are free to create but a completed application is required. Applications must be submitted to the Recreation and Parks Department (615 S. McClelland Street) by Friday, Oct. 23.

Altar and vendor applications are available at the Recreation and Parks Department or online at www.smartsfest.com.

Día de los Muertos originated centuries ago with the Aztecs. They honored the lives of their late family members by creating and decorating beautiful altars with colorful flowers and favorite items of the departed.

The tradition continued and has become popular in the United States, including here in Santa Maria.

It allows community members to celebrate and remember the lives of family and friends who have passed away. All cultures are welcome to participate in this celebration.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.