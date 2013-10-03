Public Invited to Tour Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy

With the glow of student-made light sculptures illuminating the room and robots dancing across the floor, the Open House at the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy promises to be quite an experience. DPEA invites the community to the event, to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Open House will be held at the Elings Center for Engineering Education on the Dos Pueblos High School campus in Goleta. Reservations are not necessary.

“The public will get a firsthand glimpse of what it is like to be an engineering student in high school,” DPEA senior Léa Tran-Le said. “They will be exposed to lathes, mills and machinery, and to projects that would otherwise not be found in many other high schools.”

Some of the projects that will be presented include the light sculptures, handmade metal dice and necklace pieces, and artwork created by students. In addition, there will be a robot demonstration and videos about the DPEA.

This extraordinary “school within a school” thrives under the direction of teacher Amir Abo-Shaeer, whose charismatic leadership, vision and dedication to teaching has earned him international acclaim and a MacArthur Foundation “genius” award.

"We're very proud of the work that our students do here at the DPEA, and invite our local community to visit and learn about our innovative project-based curriculum," said Abo-Shaeer, DPEA’s director and lead teacher. "Whether you're a teacher, part of our local business community, a robotics enthusiast, a prospective student, or just curious about what we're creating here, please come and take a look.”

Students and teachers will be on hand to answer questions and demonstrate the Engineering Academy’s robots.

“The open house is a fantastic opportunity for members of the community to come and experience the ways the engineering academy is changing the lives of students by learning the fundamentals of physics, applying them to design our own projects and ultimately building a robot,” DPEA sophomore John Grosen said.

Sandy Seale, president of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation, elaborates on what visitors can expect: “I love opening up the academy, because it shows the public how we are transforming education. Not only is the curriculum revolutionary, and project-based, but it is also hands-on. The students are here exhibiting their projects and giving direct insight into the robot. It is a unique experience in getting to see the academy in action.”

Everyone is welcome to attend. Please join us and share our vision for transforming education. An RSVP is not necessary. Click here for more information.

— Katie Tovar is the press relations leader for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.