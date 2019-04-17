Pixel Tracker

Public Invited to UCSB Master Class Conducted by Cellist Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma Click to view larger
World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will work with UCSB students during a free and public master class on April 27. (Contributed photo)
By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | April 17, 2019 | 10:12 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents a special master class conducted by world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma for UCSB students, free and open to public observation on Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9 a.m.) at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

This master class will take place in association with Ma's public lecture titled "Culture, Understanding and Survival" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at The Granada Theatre. Very limited seating is available for the lecture.

"Everything you have heard about Yo-Yo Ma is true," said Celesta Billeci, UCSB Arts & Lectures Miller McCune executive director. "He is considered perhaps the greatest cellist of all time, which in itself is incredible, but it is his joyful spirit, his humor, his curiosity, his generosity that are truly remarkable, and his optimism is infectious.

"Working with him on a one-on-one basis will be an experience these UCSB students will remember for the rest of their lives, and for those of us witnessing their on-stage exchange, it will be inspiring.

"Yo-Yo Ma and A&L share a commitment to the arts and arts education. We have been fortunate to be able to present him several times throughout the years, and our community has forged a special relationship with him through his performances, his master classes and through the Silkroad Ensemble, which he founded. We are also thrilled to be presenting the world premiere of Silkroad's new work the evening before his appearance.

"We are delighted to be a part of his project to create cultural bridges and to connect people from all walks of life through music."

Ma's master class with UCSB students is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures in association with the UCSB Department of Music.

Click here for more information, or call the UCSB Arts & Lectures ticket office at 805.893.3535.

— Caitlin O'Hara is a publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

