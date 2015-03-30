Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:05 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Public Invited to Vote for People’s Choice Award in County’s Water Wise Video Contest

By Tyrone LaFay for the Santa Barbara County Water Agency | March 30, 2015 | 10:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is announcing that voting is under way for a “People’s Choice Award” for the annual 2015 Water Wise High School Video Contest.

The public is invited to view all 15 of the 30-second videos submitted. Anyone with a Facebook account can vote for his or her favorite videos by “liking” one or more videos on the contest’s Facebook page, accessible by clicking here before the deadline on Earth Day, April 22.

Students from six high schools across the county submitted videos for this 16th annual contest. This year the schools represented include Bishop Garcia Diego, Carpinteria, Dos Pueblos, Dunn, Laguna Blanca and Santa Ynez Valley. The contest meets several California State Content Standards and according to Scott McGolpin, the county Public Works Department director, “Besides being fun to watch, the videos really show off the students’ creativity, as well as their understanding of the value of water during this time of drought.”

The objective of this year’s contest, focused on the topic “Be Water Wise in Your Garden,” is to create 30-second videos that can serve as public service announcements to promote water conservation and water efficiency programs. Some videos from past years’ competitions have been used as PSAs on television and in movie theaters, and audio versions have been used on radio.

Besides the “People’s Choice Award,” judges from local water providers will award first-, second- and third-place prizes ranging from $300 to $1,000 to the winning schools. For students on the winning teams, the contest also has prizes being awarded by four local companies: lynda.com, Aqua-Flo Supply, Ewing Irrigation, and All Around Landscape Supply. Their level of support is shown on the contest webpage by clicking here.

The annual contest is funded by The Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers, which consists of the water providers across Santa Barbara County and the county Water Agency. Together, these agencies sponsor programs that promote water conservation. Click here to learn about more ways to save water and to view the competing videos — and vote for your favorite!

— Tyrone LaFay represents the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

 
