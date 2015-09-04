Public Library Children’s Foundation Expresses Thanks to Contributors and Supporters

Advice

President of the Santa Barbara Public Library Children's Foundation, Dianne Duva posed with Library Director Irene Macias as well as Campaign Co-Chairs Jim Jackson and Janet Garufis, and Michael and Anne Towbes at the Children's Library pre-grand opening thank-you event.

Over 100 donors, supporters and friends gathered at the champagne event to celebrate the outstanding accomplishment of the campaign's success and recognize those being awarded.

The children’s library has been moved to the ground floor of the library, where the entirety of the level is catered towards kids’ size, a haven of fun and learning that encourages children to interact with one another and provides an exciting space to interact with their parents as well.

Lower shelves have been installed, which create easy visibility for smaller readers, and a kid-friendly self-checkout is also available.

The room is flooded with light and bright colors, and there are numerous activities such as coloring, puppets and puzzles to encourage all kinds of exploration and learning.

The new Children's Library grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 13, but kids are already welcome to explore the renovated, exciting space and build their love for reading.

