Education

Public Library Seeks Volunteers to Promote Summer Reading in Classrooms

Santa Barbara Public Library System aims to build a love of reading among the city’s youth with a summer reading program.  (Santa Barbara Public Library photo)
By Lisa Gonzalez for the Santa Barbara Public Library Central Branch | April 7, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Central Library seeks volunteers to visit elementary school classrooms to promote summer reading and learning.

Interested volunteers need to attend a training workshop to guide them as they prepare a brief, pro-literacy message to spread the word about the library’s summer reading program, “On Your Mark, Get Set, Read.” 

Trainings will take place at the Central Library, located at 40 E Anapamu Street, at the following times: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, April 22; 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26; and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Volunteers should attend one of the above trainings and be available for 2-4 hours on at least one weekday morning in May to visit schools in the Santa Barbara Unified, Hope and Goleta Union School Districts.

Summer reading is the key to preventing the learning loss that leaves some children behind at the start of the next school year. The library aims to prevent this so called “summer slide” and encourage all young readers to develop a lifelong love of reading with its annual summer reading program.

The 2016 exercise-themed program kicks off at Santa Barbara Public Libraries on June 14 and runs through August 6. 

Volunteer outreach and coordination efforts are supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Partners in Education.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All Library programs are free and open to the public. 

Lisa Gonzalez is the youth services project coordinator at the Santa Barbara Public Library Central Branch.

 

