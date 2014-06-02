Comedy Juggler David Cousin Returning for Summer Reading Program

Amazing audiences all over the world, David Cousin returns to the Santa Barbara Public Library System to perform his hilarious and awe-inspiring comedy juggling act.

Cousin holds five world records in juggling, and his entertaining, high-energy and graceful routine delights children and adults alike. This event is best for children age 4 or older.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites families and children to a free juggling performance by Cousin on the following dates:

» Tuesday, June 10 at Solvang Library, 3:30 p.m. (1745 Mission Drive, Solvang)

» Thursday, June 12 at Goleta Library, 10:30 a.m. (500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta)

» Thursday, June 12 at Montecito Library, 4 p.m. (1469 E. Valley Road, Montecito)

» Friday, June 13 at Eastside Library, 10:30 a.m. (1102 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara)

» Saturday, June 14 at Central Library, 10:30 a.m. (40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara)

This performance is part of the annual free Summer Reading Program for children and teens. Students are encouraged to visit the library, read books and earn prizes.

This program is supported by the Friends of the Libraries, nonprofit volunteer organizations that financially support library programs and services. For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Youth Services Desk at 805.564.5603, or your local branch.

Visit the library system’s website SBPLibrary.org to find out about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara public libraries. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a senior youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.