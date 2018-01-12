Public Market Offers Free Meal to Evacuees, First Responders

The Santa Barbara Public Market has announced it will provide a free meal to all evacuees in the public exclusion zone, and first responders from noon-8 p.m. Sunday Jan. 14, and Monday, Jan. 15.
The Public Market, 38 W. Victoria St. at Chapala Street, has arranged for Neighbor Tim’s BBQ to set up inside The Kitchen and feed those affected or displaced by this week’s natural disaster.
Community members who know someone who has been affected by the tragedy or know a first responder who would enjoy a delicious meal, the Public Market asks you to pass along information about the free meal offer.
— Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Public Market.