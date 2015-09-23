Public Market Presents Kid-Friendly Classes and Storytime with Michael Katz for Back-to-School

Food

It’s that time of year again for kids and families throughout Santa Barbara, and the Public Market is celebrating with “Back to School at the Public Market” September 26 and 27.

The market will host a weekend full of activities and fun for the whole family, featuring a “Lunch Box Inspiration” class for parents and kids, “Easy Meals For Busy Parents” cooking class and lunch, visits from famous storyteller Michael Katz and interactive arts and crafts all weekend long.

On both Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., join everyone’s favorite storyteller, Michael Katz, in The Kitchen for an interactive and free story time event. Come see the famous performer as he turns this classic children’s pastime into a wildly fun adventure.

Story time with Michael Katz is first come first serve, but does fill up fast. Call 805.770.7702 for details.

Back to school means back to the morning hustle. At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, the Public Market will host a “Kids in The Kitchen Lunch Box Inspiration” class featuring Santa Barbara’s very own “Yummy Mummy” Marina Delio.

Join Delio and her daughter in The Kitchen as they lead a fun, hands-on class where parents and kids will learn to prepare easy, whole food and beautiful lunches in a snap.

From kid-approved veggies and wraps to coco quinoa crispy treats, you will leave with a wealth of ideas to make packed lunches tastier and more nutritious than ever.

Parents and kids are both welcome, and tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Call 805.770.7702 to reserve a place.

Chef Michele Molony from Williams Sonoma will make a special visit to the Public Market Sunday, Sept. 27, at 12:30 p.m., to host a particularly timely cooking class, “Easy Meals For Busy Parents” specifically targeted at busy moms, dads and anyone on-the-go.

This class is all about how to prepare simple, easy and delicious dinners every family will love! Class is $40 and includes light lunch and complimentary champagne split.

Space is limited and advanced reservations are required. Call 805-770-7702 to reserve!

Public Market merchants will serve up kid-friendly favorites all weekend like snack packs and fruit cups from Flagstone Pantry, favorite ice creams from Rori’s Artisanal Creamery and deliciously sweet cupcakes from Enjoy Cupcakes.

Don’t forget the kids love Mama's pot stickers and pad thai noodles from Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar and gooey grilled cheese sandwiches from The Culture Counter.

Our friends at KnitFit will also return to the Public Market from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for a free arts and crafts station.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Public Market.