Public May Review City’s Draft New Zoning Ordinance

In October 2014, the Santa Barbara City Council initiated the Draft New Zoning Ordinance (NZO) to update the city’s regulation of land use and development included in the current Zoning Ordinance, Title 28.

The NZO would bring Title 28 up to date to reflect current uses and practices and provide consistency with the policy direction of the city’s General Plan.

The Zoning Ordinance establishes the zone classifications, permitted uses in each zone, development standards and regulations, and the development review process for the city.

Development standards related to growth, such as residential density, and amount of nonresidential growth allowed remain unchanged.

The majority of the proposed changes consist of reformatting and modernizing language, and clarifying existing regulations; however, a number of changes to zoning regulations are proposed, including, but not limited to:

» Zone Designations and Districts: Revising the names and designations of most zones in Title 28 and several in Title 29 (Airport) to be more descriptive of the allowed uses.

Three existing commercial zones (C-P, C-L, C-1) are proposed to be combined into one zone (C-R). Area A of the Veronica Meadows Specific Plan is proposed to be rezoned to P-R (Parks and Recreation) with an Open Space designation.

» Allowed Land Uses: Narrowing the range of allowed uses in the M-1 (Light Manufacturing) zone, allowing neighborhood markets, updating home occupation standards, allowing mobile food vendors on private property, and expanding temporary use regulations.

» Development Standards: Regarding the number of stories in a building, building separation, setbacks, open yards, allowed encroachments into setbacks and open yard, size of accessory buildings/garages, fences and hedges, nonconforming buildings and uses, and other aspects of property use and configuration.

» Parking: Standardizing nonresidential parking requirements, including food service uses, parking for changes of use, parking for expansions, bike parking, and parking reduction for small residential units.

Two open houses where the public can meet with planning staff, ask questions and learn about the NZO will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, both in the Faulkner Gallery the Main Santa Barbara Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.



The public also can attend special Planning Commission meetings for public comment and review of the NZO. The commission will be forwarding recommendations to City Council for adoption of the New Zoning Ordinance in late spring.

The Planning Commission sessions will be 4-9 p.m. Thursdays, March 2 and 9, in Council Chambers at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

The complete staff report with exhibits, including the Draft New Zoning Ordinance are available for viewing and download at the NZO Public Meetings web page. For more information and to sign up for NZO notifications, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/NZO.

— Marck Aguilar for city of Santa Barbara.