Public Meeting on Thomas Fire Planned Sunday Afternoon at San Marcos High

A public meeting is scheduled for Sunday afternoon to update the community on the status and outlook for the Thomas Fire, which now is burning in Santa Barbara County.

The meeting will be at 4 p.m. at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave., near Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

"Cooperating agencies on the Thomas Fire will be hosting the meeting. Representatives from the agencies managing the incident will provide an operational briefing and be available for questions," the county said in a press release.

People are advised to arrive early as the meeting will start promptly at 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the meeting or the fire can call the fire information line at 805.465.6650.

