Advice

Public Meeting to be Held Regarding Potential Transformation of Anacapa Street

By Derrick Bailey for the City of Santa Barbara | August 14, 2015 | 1:03 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Traffic Engineering staff invite community members to attend a “drop-in” planning meeting to discuss the potential conversion of Anacapa Street, between Gutierrez Street and Haley Street, to a two-way street from a one-way street.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, between 4 and 6 p.m. at the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room located at 630 Garden Street.

Staff will be available during these hours to review the potential project and answer any questions.

Residents have indicated there is an interest in having the 400 block of Anacapa Street converted into a two-way street.

Currently, residents in the 300 and 400 blocks of Anacapa Street and 100 block of East Gutierrez Street who intend to travel north/east must first travel westbound to State Street to do so.

The two-way street alternative would alleviate this issue and allow for better traffic circulation in the area. This change however, could result in increased traffic on the 400 block of Anacapa Street.

Should the City receive positive feedback from the community, the project could be completed in approximately one year.

City Staff would like to receive your input regarding the potential project. If unable to attend the drop-in meeting and/or you have any questions, please contact [email protected].

— Derrick Bailey is the supervising transportation engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
