Public Meetings
By Noozhawk staff | March 31, 2008 | 11:28 a.m.
Santa Barbara City Council (Click meeting of choice on left-hand side)
Santa Barbara Planning Commission ("Current Agenda" is beneath "Public Notices")
Santa Barbara K-12 school board
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors (Click "current" for list of dates)
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission (Click on agenda of choice towards the top.)
Goleta K-6 school board (Click "Board of Trustees," then "Agenda for next meeting")
