Public Meetings Set on Future of Recreation at Los Flores Ranch Park

An Open Space Management Plan has been developed for Los Flores Ranch Park, after a detailed study conducted by a qualified team of consultants led by MNS Engineers and the City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks and Utilities Departments.

This document is a blueprint for the future of the property, planning recreational uses, solid waste uses and other uses.

The public is invited to attend three public meetings to share the future recreational possibilities that may be available at Los Flores Ranch Park. Each meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. this Tuesday and Sept. 18 at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, and on Oct. 8 at City Hall.

Los Flores Ranch Park, 6271 Dominion Road, is nestled in the Solomon Hills, just south of Santa Maria, and has more than 1,700 acres of rolling landscape; eight miles of simple to challenging trails through mature oak trees and grass-filled valleys. Equestrians, cyclists and hikers are able to take a quiet stroll or a bracing ride through the varied terrain while viewing an abundance of flora, fauna and panoramic vistas from the hills to the sea. This is the only park in the Santa Maria Valley that has access and trails for these types of varied uses.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.