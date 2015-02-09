City of Santa Barbara Sets Information Meetings on Drought, Desalination and Proposed Water Rates

The City of Santa Barbara will hold public information meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 18 and Thursday, Feb. 26 to discuss the drought, desalination and proposed water rates.

Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers, 735 Anacapa St in Santa Barbara.

The meetings will start with a presentation providing information on the city’s water supplies, current drought conditions, the city’s Water Shortage Plan, desalination timeline, proposed water rates, and conservation opportunities. Following the presentation, there will be a facilitated question and answer period.

The meeting on Feb. 18 will be recorded and aired live at 6 p.m. on City TV Channel 18. It will also be replayed at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20, at 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 and at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24.

For more information, please call 805.564.5460 or click here.

— Madeline Ward is the acting water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.