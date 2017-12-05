Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Posted on December 5, 2017 | 1:03 p.m.

Public Memorial for Dr. Tiffany Margolin

Source: Michele Morrow

Please join us in remembering and honoring Dr. Tiffany Margolin at public memorial that will be held at her favorite beach in Summerland at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. We will be meet at Look Out Park, Area B to share photos and stories.

Dr. Tiffany's favorite color is pink, so dress accordingly. Bring candles and flowers, and a fold-up chair or blanket. At the conclusion of the memorial, it will optional to hike to the beach.

Dr. Tiffany shared her expertise, love and compassion for us and our animals. This memorial will be for us to come together and express our appreciation.

— Michele Morrow.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 