Public Memorial for Dr. Tiffany Margolin

Posted on December 5, 2017 | 1:03 p.m.

Source: Michele Morrow

Please join us in remembering and honoring Dr. Tiffany Margolin at public memorial that will be held at her favorite beach in Summerland at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. We will be meet at Look Out Park, Area B to share photos and stories.

Dr. Tiffany's favorite color is pink, so dress accordingly. Bring candles and flowers, and a fold-up chair or blanket. At the conclusion of the memorial, it will optional to hike to the beach.

Dr. Tiffany shared her expertise, love and compassion for us and our animals. This memorial will be for us to come together and express our appreciation.

— Michele Morrow.